ONTARIO — What would have been the 111th Malheur County Fair has been canceled.
In keeping with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement last week, which bans events that would attract more than 100 people through September. The decision was made by the Malheur County Fair Board at a meeting Monday evening, according to Lynelle Christiani, fair manager.
However, the Junior Livestock Sales Committee is working to salvage the year for 4-H and FFA-members by development a virtual auction to sell their market animals. More information and updates will be posted on the Fair Facebook page as they become available.
Over in Vale, in light of the governor’s order, the City Council voted at its meeting Tuesday to keep the city’s swimming pool closed for the season. It was hoping that the pool could be opened later in the season.
“I’m a little broken hearted,” Vale Mayor Mike McLaughlin said of having to take the vote.
Vale has the only municipal pool in Malheur County.
