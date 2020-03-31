Malheur County Court urges phoning in to meeting

VALE — The Malheur County Court released an announcement detailing how to participate in the next regularly scheduled meeting slated for April 1. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
The statement does say that due to current concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the public is strongly urged to “attend the meeting telephonically.”
How to call in
To join the meeting, call (571) 317-3129, and enter access code 299-510-653. Long distance charges may apply; there is a toll free number available for individuals who need it. For more information, contact (541) 473-5124.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.