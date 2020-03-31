Malheur County Court urges phoning in to meeting

Members of the Malheur County Court, from left, are Commissioner Larry Wilson, Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioner Don Hodge. The trio will still be meeting, however as their office, located in the Malheur County Courthouse, is now closed to the public, participation by phone is now an option.

VALE — The Malheur County Court released an announcement detailing how to participate in the next regularly scheduled meeting slated for April 1. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

The statement does say that due to current concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the public is strongly urged to “attend the meeting telephonically.”

How to call in

To join the meeting, call (571) 317-3129, and enter access code 299-510-653. Long distance charges may apply; there is a toll free number available for individuals who need it. For more information, contact (541) 473-5124.

