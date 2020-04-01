Locals urged to check structures for earthquake damage

NYSSA — Malheur County Building Official Adele Schaffeld said Tuesday’s earthquake in central Idaho as a reminder that the county is in an earthquake zone, and every building will react differently in a seismic event, depending onthe structure the house was built and soil classification.
People should be looking over their property for damage and document any that is found, Schaffeld said in a news release.
Buildings most susceptible to seismic damage are un-reinforced masonry buildings. Things to look for a separation of mortar in brings, headers with cracks and any change to finish material on the insides such as cracked drywall or plaster, Schaffeld said. Parapets, cornices and other projections should be checked to make sure they will not fall.
In homes, check posts or other support structures in basements and check chimneys for separation and fall hazards.
Sidewalks and parking lots should be checked for buckling, and field tanks should be checked for displacement.
