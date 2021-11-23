Starlite Diner manager Raymond Hage prepares pies for free Thanksgiving meals in 2020. In addition to his famed pies, Hage will also be helping prepare food for the free meals which will be provided to-go to the community on Thursday.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Those in need of a meal or companionship over the holiday will have plenty to choose from this Thanksgiving.
As of Monday afternoon, the newspaper learned of three such community meal opportunities in the Western Treasure Valley.
Following is information on where members of the public can find a free meal for Thanksgiving.
Nyssa
While the pandemic re-shaped the way Nyssa Senior Center offered meals in 2020, in-person dining will be back this year, with to-go and delivery options still available.
According to Mary Shelton, this year’s meal will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. at the center, 316 Good Ave.
The menu includes turkey, ham, green-bean casserole, yams, dressing, potatoes and gravy and “lots of desserts,” she said.
Those who need home delivery, are urged to contact Shelton at (541) 212-2987 by 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
Vale
As usual, Vale’s dinner will be served up from the Starlite Café at 152 Clark St. N.; however, as with 2020, meals will be to-go only.
The meal will be from noon to 2 p.m., and will feature turkey with side dishes and “Ray’s famous pie,” according to a flyer on the event.
Those desserts are made by Starlite Diner manager Raymond Hage, who typically also helps prepare food for the meals.
Organizers urge citizens to phone (541) 473-250 to place their order between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday so meals are ready prior to arrival.
Individuals interested in volunteering at Vale’s meal, can contact Chris Mohammed at (541) 216-1480.
Weiser
The place to go for the community meal in Weiser is the Weiser Senior Center which doesn’t host the event but allows use of its facility for it. The center is at 115 E. Main St.
Toby Clary says he and his family have hosted the event for about 15 year now, having taken it over from two women who used to previously put the community meal on. The meal will be from noon to 3 p.m. with dine-in and take out available.
Those in need of meal delivery, can contact Clary ahead of time at (208) 521-8138.
Clary says there are about a dozen volunteers who will be delivering meals on the big day and another handful of people who help get the meal prepped. This includes Clary, his wife and three children and his mother-in-law.
“We love it. It’s all our kids know for Thanksgiving,” he said.
