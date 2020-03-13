ONTARIO — Local school administrators are scrambling following a late night mandate by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday that all public schools in Oregon be shuttered until March 31.
The school closure will go into affect on Monday. Brown said the closure is to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.
The school closure comes a day after Brown announced that everyone in the state of Oregon should avoid large gatherings of 250 people and above.
During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Brown repeated that closing schools was a last resort measure for a rapidly changing problem.
Brown said she had meetings with superintendents on Wednesday, with the superintendents saying confidently that they did not want to close schools. But by Thursday afternoon, with staffing challenges and other problems, Brown said the superintendents were already facing a different problem.
“It has become very clear that the crisis was quickly pushing schools to the breaking point,” Brown said.
While the schools will be closed, the state is requiring the administrators of Oregon schools to have a game plan ready for when school is back in session, including addressing potential staffing shortages, cleaning procedures and practicing social distancing while in school.
Oregon Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Colt Gill said that school districts also must prepare for the possibility of a longer closure.
While the schools will be closed, local administrators are working on ways in which the schools can continue to provide meals for the students.
According to Ontario School District Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Taryn Smith, students of Ontario will be able to receive “grab-and-go” meals at multiple sites. The pick up sites will be at Alameda Elementary School, May Roberts Elementary School and Ontario High School and the sites will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
There will also be a drop-off site at the Sierra Vista Apartments. All pick up and drop-off sites will be open on all weekdays starting on Monday and will run through the school closures date of March 31.
Smith said Ontario administrators are still working on how the district can assist parents with childcare needs.
As of Friday afternoon, Nyssa School District will be delivering meals to students from Monday through Wednesday. The buses will run their regular routes to deliver meals. If bus drivers see patrons at the bus stop, they will be provided food. The breakfast bus will start at 7:30 a.m. and the lunch bus will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Vale School District will have free "grab and go" breakfast and lunch from Monday through Thursday and March 30 and 31. The meals will be available from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at Vale Elementary School and at Willowcreek Elementary School.
School districts have not yet heard on how the closures will affect the schools’ mandatory instructional time.
During the press conference, Gill also said the state must begin looking into the impact of lost instructional time. Gill said there’s a possibility of holding school on previously planned days off or having the school year run into the summer.
Smith said the length of the closure (whether or not school is back in session on April 1) will heavily impact how the schools address that issue.
