ONTARIO — Recent orders from the governors of both Oregon and Idaho regarding social distancing have made a big impact on the Western Treasure Valley during the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
One of the social service organizations being impacted directly is Community in Action.
As one of the three entities involved directly in Ontario’s temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter project located on N. Oregon St., maintaining the proper guidelines for social interaction as provided by the Centers for Disease Control and others is important. The other two entities involved include Origins Faith Community and the City of Ontario.
Barb Higinbotham, Community in Action’s Executive Director, released a statement via email on Thursday afternoon describing the changes that the organization is now making in an effort to follow these established guidelines and keep the community safe.
“I wanted to let you know that CinA is practicing the requirements of the Executive Order from Governor Kate Brown,” began Higinbotham in the opening line of the statement.
“We have temporarily changed our business model and have moved away from face-to-face contact with the public to a phone and internet model. We are still providing vital services that include housing the homeless, rental assistance, youth services, providing energy assistance for those who [qualify], and partnering with others to ensure that our communities address needs that may come up in the next several weeks.”
Higinbotham went on to say in the statement that Community in Action employees have what they need to work from home and are only encouraged to go out when the situation makes it “absolutely necessary” to do so. She went on to say that the organization is posting updates on their main website and Facebook pages telling their customers that “services are still available.”
Higinbotham encouraged all customers in need of assistance to call Community in Action’s main phone line and staff can direct them to whom they need to speak.
