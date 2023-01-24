Local lawmakers gear up for first virtual town hall

District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will host their first joint virtual town hall of the 2023 Oregon legislative session on Monday. It will be offered by Facebook and by Zoom Webinar. The latter requires registration, which can be done online at https://bit.ly/TownHall1_2023.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Those who would like to attend the first joint virtual town hall of the year held by state lawmakers who represent Malheur County should save the date for Monday.

District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, are hosting the event. They will be joined by Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, District 27, for a portion of the town hall.



