Local lawmakers gear up for first virtual town hall

District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will host their first joint virtual town hall of the 2023 Oregon legislative session on Monday. It will be offered by Facebook and by Zoom Webinar. The latter requires registration, which can be done online at https://bit.ly/TownHall1_2023.
ONTARIO — Those who would like to attend the first joint virtual town hall of the year held by state lawmakers who represent Malheur County should save the date for Monday.
District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, are hosting the event. They will be joined by Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, District 27, for a portion of the town hall.
The town hall will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. local time and will be offered via livestream on Facebook or via Zoom Webinar. Those who participate by Zoom have to pre-register online at https://bit.ly/TownHall1_2023.
“We'll discuss and take questions about the upcoming legislative session, what to expect on the policy horizon, issues in our communities and your priorities for the legislature this year,” reads information on the registration page.
According to a newsletter from Findley’s office on Monday, he and Owens have hosted more than 20 virtual town halls over the last three years “reaching nearly 10,000 Oregonians from across the state.”
Senate District 30 encompasses Baker, Crook, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur and parts of Deschutes and Jefferson counties. House District 60 includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur and parts of Deschutes counties.
The lawmakers urge attendance, along with people sharing their comments and asking questions, which can be done in advance, or using Q&A or asking live during the event.
“We have learned so much from you in these town halls and we look forward to connecting once again,” reads a newsletter from Findley.
