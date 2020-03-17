ONTARIO — For those children in the community who qualify for free breakfast and lunch at their schools, the closure of those educational outlets in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is presenting an issue for families who depend upon the meals provided to their children.
Ontario’s Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on Southwest Fourth Avenue is contributing to a solution to this problem. Locally owned and operated by Dale and Jillian Gonzalez, this Grocery Outlet location began a program on Friday that will seek to fill the hunger gap left behind after schools across Malheur County and beyond shut their doors for the remainder of the month.
In a conference call interview with the Argus on Monday morning, the Gonzalez family explained that this idea was put into motion via their FaceBook page on March 13.
“People who are in need are the ones reaching out, so that’s nice,” stated Dale.
Jillian stated that the store has given out approximately 10 to 12 bags of groceries for free to families who have expressed interest in receiving the additional help. She went on to explain that these items are non-perishable and have included: boxed cereal, fruit cups and Cheez-Its, just to name a few.
“We ran out of milk, otherwise we would have included it,” explained Jillian.
She stated that the store will be receiving four shipments of inventory this week.
“We are trying to keep replenished, it’s an on-going battle to keep up with the need,” confirmed Jillian.
Dale said that the response has been pretty steady and said that people who want to know more can message the store via FaceBook messenger or simply call the store.
“We’re doing our best to serve the community,” stated Dale, “We thought it was one thing we could do to help.”
Both Dale and Jillian wanted to reassure the public that Bargain Market’s shelves are not empty.
“We have soap, bread, a ton of canned foods on the shelf,” concluded Dale.
