Local entities put national Sticker Shock campaign in local spotlight

Participating businesses in the national Sticker Shock campaign which began Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, received posters featuring Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson with a message about the legal consequences of buying alcohol to minors.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County Prevention Coalition is participating in the national Sticker Shock campaign. The annual campaign runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, and the aim is to reduce underage drinking by discouraging adults from buying alcohol for minors.
Participating businesses will get bright yellow stickers and posters featuring Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson with a simple message warning of the legal consequences for supplying youth with alcohol.
Adults can face up to $2,500 fine and up to one year in jail for providing youth with alcohol. Of course, there are many other consequences besides legal ones: addiction, teens finding themselves in risky and unsafe situations, the impacts on the developing brain’s memory and learning, and car accidents. Alcohol also increases risk for suicide and exacerbates mental health illnesses such as anxiety and depression.
Malheur County Prevention Coalition expresses gratitude to participating businesses. These include Mallard’s, Farmer’s Supply Co-Op and the Liquor Store in Ontario; The Liquor Store in Vale; Malheur Medicap Pharmacy and Liquor Store in Nyssa; and The Rock Store in Adrian.
For more information, find Malheur County Prevention Coalition on Facebook and Instagram (mcpc.541), or email mcpc@lifeways.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.