Local drive-thru site to test for COVID-19 coming soon

ONTARIO — Malheur County could soon have its first drive-through testing site for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. In working with the Ontario School District, Board of Directors member Eric Evans helped to plan a drive-through testing site using 100 nasal swabs that the county currently has.
The site will be hosted by the county’s Incident Command System and the Malheur County Health Department.
In setting up the mobile-testing site, the county is following FEMA guidelines, according to Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe.
According to Evans, the plan is to host the one-day site at the Ontario High School parking lot on April 29. The facility would allow the workers to use the bathrooms of the baseball field (or football field, depending on what parking lot is used) and the storage facilities of the concession stand.
However, Poe said that the Health Department is considering the Ontario High School parking lot as a possible location for the drive-thru testing site, but it has not been confirmed yet and will not be official until a news release from the the health department.
Ontario High School Principal Jodi Elizondo said she is on board for having the testing event at the school, but worries that the heavy increase in traffic could affect how many students do their distance learning.
She said there are students in the school parking lot every day using the facilities’ WiFi to do school work and there may be fewer students doing their work if there is testing for the virus happening at the parking lot.
Elizondo suggested moving the testing site to the football field parking lot, which is smaller, but has the same restroom and concession storage spaces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.