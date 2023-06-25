WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With school wrapping up at colleges and universities around the nation comes the usual news releases regarding local graduates who have went on to achieve great strides in academics.
Following are recent highlights with student listed alphabetically by last name.
• Joshua De Anda, of Nyssa, was named to the president's list for the winter 2023 term at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above earn a spot on the list.
• Peter Gallegos, of Ontario, was named to the winter 2023 dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University. The winter term runs from January to May, and full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the list.
• Alexander Hale, of Fruitland, was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Boise State University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
• Katelyn Hardy, of Fruitland, made the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Utah Tech University. To be on the list, a student must achieve a gpa of 3.5 to 3.89 while taking a minimum of 15 credits.
• Corbin Palmer of Harper, been named to the spring 2023 chancellor's list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Students who receive a 3.9 grade-point average or higher are placed on the list. UAF is a Land, Sea and Space Grant institution and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska.
• Tyler Reed, of Payette, who is attending Utah Tech University, was among the 12% of students who made the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester.
• Mary Sanchez-Chapman, of Weiser, who attends University of Idaho, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and top 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
• Deborah Schmid, of Fruitland, who attends Southern Oregon University was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. It is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
