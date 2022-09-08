Lightning sparks several fires on rangeland

A dispatcher works inside the Bureau of Land Management's - Vale District dispatch center in this photo from July of 2021. Dispatchers have been busy since Wednesday night, when lightning storms sparked several wildfires on rangeland managed by the Vale BLM.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Local and federal rangeland fire crews were busy overnight after lightning storms ignited several wildfires. Three are currently staffed with resources and one is contained. However, “there have been other smoke reports and resources are spread out across the district working to locate them.”
Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage to private property or infrastructure.
Marisa Carney, fire management specialist, for the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District, provided more information in an email this morning.
She said that crews with the Vale BLM and area Rangeland Fire Protection Associations were working on suppression efforts.
“Rain from the thunderstorms, and high relative humidity have assisted resources in their effort to suppress these fires,” she wrote. “Fire crews will continue to work diligently to secure the fire perimeters and locate any other fires that are reported.”
A fire status update from the Vale BLM, provided more information.
The biggest of the fires still burning is estimated at 2,300 acres and is 16 miles southwest of Adrian. It is said to be 75% contained and is burning in grass and brush, that is habitat for sage grouse. The area is near the Three Fingers Horse Management area and Honey Combs Area of Environmental Concern. There are two dozers, four engines and crews from the BLM being assisted by Jordan Valley RFPA on scene there. Ground crews are said to be spreading out and securing the fire line and prioritizing areas that are less accessible.
The next largest fire, the Buck Brush Fire, is estimated at 250 acres and is 6 miles north of Westfall. It is also estimated at 75% contained. It is burning in grass and brush on BLM lands, including priority sage grouse habitat management area. Vale BLM has three engines there and is being assisted by Vale RFPA. Crews are working to secure the line and more resources have been ordered to assist, according to the report.
The other two fires are estimated at 1 acre or less. This includes the Pedro Mountain Fire, 10 miles southwest of Durkee, which is said to be fire contained to a single tree and in the mop-up phase. The Turner Fire, three miles southeast of Brogan was a 1 acre grass fire, which is fully contained.
