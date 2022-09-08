Lightning sparks several fires on rangeland

A dispatcher works inside the Bureau of Land Management's - Vale District dispatch center in this photo from July of 2021. Dispatchers have been busy since Wednesday night, when lightning storms sparked several wildfires on rangeland managed by the Vale BLM.

 Photo courtesy of Vale BLM

MALHEUR COUNTY — Local and federal rangeland fire crews were busy overnight after lightning storms ignited several wildfires. Three are currently staffed with resources and one is contained. However, “there have been other smoke reports and resources are spread out across the district working to locate them.”

Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage to private property or infrastructure.



