Lightning-caused fire near city of Wieser reaches 1K acres

Smoke fills the sky north of Weiser on Wednesday evening shortly after a lightning-caused fire started just north of the city near the area of the high school. The fire is contained this morning, but crews remain on scene for mop-up and to watch for flare-ups caused by wind.

 Holly Van De Bogart | Argus Observer

WEISER — One little storage shed, a sprinkler wheel line and a vinyl fence were the only structures that were damaged as a result of a fire just north of Weiser city limits on Wednesday night. Aside from that, the fire mostly chewed through grass and sage on rangeland. The fire is contained this morning, however, with winds expected to continue through the day, crews will remain on scene.

The fire hasn’t been officially mapped yet, but is estimated to have reached about 1,000 acres.



