Smoke fills the sky north of Weiser on Wednesday evening shortly after a lightning-caused fire started just north of the city near the area of the high school. The fire is contained this morning, but crews remain on scene for mop-up and to watch for flare-ups caused by wind.
WEISER — One little storage shed, a sprinkler wheel line and a vinyl fence were the only structures that were damaged as a result of a fire just north of Weiser city limits on Wednesday night. Aside from that, the fire mostly chewed through grass and sage on rangeland. The fire is contained this morning, however, with winds expected to continue through the day, crews will remain on scene.
The fire hasn’t been officially mapped yet, but is estimated to have reached about 1,000 acres.
Weiser Fire District Chief Tim Atwood provided an update this morning about the lightning-caused fire that started early in the evening. Atwood said his crews were dispatched at 6:42 p.m. Due to the proximity near town, immediate help came from Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Weiser Police Department. Deputies and police officers were helping with traffic control and were spotting the perimeter of the fire.
As crews initially began to respond, it was “a rat race,” Atwood said. This was partially due to the winds shifting direction, causing the head of the fire to keep changing direction, too.
Although there were no mandatory evacuations, the chief said that citizens at several homes were asked to be prepared to leave. Furthermore, fire crews protected “maybe a dozen homes,” however, most of the blaze was impacting rangeland and forest, he said.
There was “great cooperation from local farmers,” Atwood said. Several of them brought out tractors, discs and dozers and “played a role in containing it.”
The amount of traffic from bystanders on local roadways did create some issues for fire traffic.
“Since it was so close to town, there was literally a thousand watching,” Atwood said.
With so many people on the road that fire crews were using to go from one side of the fire to another, “it slowed things down,” he said.
Although the fire didn’t get close to the high school, “it looked like it could have,” Atwood said.
Due to that and severe smoke in the area, some youth on the city’s recreation teams who were practicing at the high school were let into outbuildings to escape the smoke, according to a school official. And while everything has returned to normal this morning for the school, wind gusts peeled back a portion of the roof on the Weiser School District office. It wasn’t enough to hamper operations, but the insurance company is expected to be contacted as it will need fixed, according to an official there.
Federal firefighting resources were thinned out due to other fire starts on nearby forests. Typically, more resources are available from the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service, according to Atwood, but when he called to see if they could help:
“They literally had noting left, they were tied up on several other fire starts thru the forest,” he said.
There were no issues with citizens flying drones around the fire. However, it’s important to note that during wildfires — especially those being attacked by air — citizens should not use drones in and around active fire areas. If they do, aircraft cannot be used anywhere near the fire.
Fortunately, there were many local agencies from throughout the region which were able to provide assistance. This included fire departments from Midvale, Cambridge, Indian Valley, Payette, Fruitland, Ontario and Sand Hollow.
“It came together and actually turned out better than I thought it would,” Atwood said.
A dozer from the Payette National Forest Service has been provided today to help mop-up efforts. by Weiser fire crews, according to the chief.
