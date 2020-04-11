ONTARIO — In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis Lifeways works to address the mental health issues in the areas that it serves, working with community partners such as emergency departments, Department of Human Services, Public Health, hospital staff, law enforcement and other emergency responders.
“Public health emergencies such as COVID-19 have significant impacts on people with mental health and substance use challenges, their families, care givers, the mental health workforce — the entire mental health treatment system,” Lifeways CEO Tim Hoekstra said in a statement.
Over the past several weeks, the Lifeways staff has worked to find ways to provide services while protecting the health and safety of its clients, patients, staff and community partners, he said.
Among the steps the agency has taken is to help establish a virus task force to address issues which may be related the spread of the virus and employing itfs reduction measures.
Other steps include implanting social distancing, symptom screening of clients and staff, identifying clients which may be high risk and placing orders for personal protection equipment.
More than 80% of Lifeways workforce is working from home through tele-video and telephone appointments, Hoekstra said and the agency has implemented pandemic protocols in residential, hospital, crisis, and community-based services to keep access to health care open while working to prevent the spread of the virus.
Alternative settings are provided for clients without access to technology.
