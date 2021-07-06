JOHN DAY — The Lewis Rock Fire has grown to an estimated 400 acres, since being sparked by lightning June 30, according to a Monday news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District. Firefighters have continued to be challenged by numerous spotfires outside containment lines, caused by flying embers from trees torching. Wildland fuel conditions are incredibly dry and receptive to these sparks, causing these spotfires to rapidly spread.
Most of the fire movement has been to the south, away from Mitchell and the surrounding community. On Monday, dozers were used directly against the northern flank of the fire, with hotshot crews working in tandem to strengthen the line. The Wheeler County Sheriff and fire managers are confident there is no threat to the Mitchell area at this time.
At noon Monday the Central Oregon District in-briefed Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, Incident Commander Tyler McCarty. The team was set to take command of the fire Monday evening.
During in-briefing for the team, Rick Shaffer, Wheeler County Commissioner said, “I’ve lived in Wheeler County for 72 years and I have never seen conditions like this. You think you’ve caught the fire and then you hear on the radio that there are spots across the line. It’s just really dry out there.”
Safety concerns for firefighters highlighted during in-briefing were heat-related illnesses as temperatures are forecast to return to around 100 degrees in the coming days. There have been no accidents or injuries on the fire.
