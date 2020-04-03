FRUITLAND — Whether a business is open or closed during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce is looking for business owners and service providers that would like to be featured by the chamber to let the community know what they are doing during the pandemic.
Krista King, executive director of the chamber, says this a good way for people to tell the public what services they are offering during the pandemic or to ask the public for help.
“I would like to feature each and any business interested and needs help by using the Chamber tools I have to reach the community,” said King in an email on Wednesday. “The feature would give the business a chance to let people know if they are open or closed and what they are doing during this pandemic to stay afloat or what they may need from the community in order to stay in business or get back to business.”
She also welcomes those who wish to offer tips or advice to business owners or the general public to participate.
“I would work with each business on the best outlet for them to get their story out by featuring them on our social media channels, in a newsletter and/or an email blast,” King said.
Those wishing to participate are encouraged to send King pictures and video, and if they wish to be emailed to give her a call.
“Our Chamber’s motto is “Supporting Local Business and Our Community Through Effective Collaboration” and I feel we need that now more than ever.”
