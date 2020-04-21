VALE — State Sen. Lynn Findley, of Vale, joined fellow Senate Republicans in increasing pressure on Gov. Kate Brown to lift economic restrictions on rural parts of Oregon that have not been as impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking for the group Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr., Grants Pass, issued the following statement.
“I have been in daily conservations with the governor advocating for her to lift economic and lifestyle restrictions on rural Oregon and those areas of the state that haven’t been as impacted by COVID-19. The rural district my caucus and I represent should be able to return to a new normal and get to work,” he says
Toward that end, Findley and state Rep. Mark Owens, R- Crane, proposed a pilot project to help Harney County prepare a county-specific reopening plans.
In Harney County, there have been 45 negative tests for COVID-19 and no reported cases, according to information posted by the Oregon Health Authority.
The lawmakers’ proposal addresses issues such as the capacity of the local hospital, providing sufficient personal protective equipment for local medical staff and first responders, robust testing and tracing system for virus, ability to implement CDC guidelines for social distancing at places such as restaurants, bars, boutique shops, cosmetologists, barbers, and small and boutique gyms.
“These serve as practical examples, but the bottom line is Oregonians are highly aware and social distancing will now be a new normal in our lifestyles,” the two lawmakers said in a letter to the governor. “We urge you take Harney County’s proposal as a stepping stone.”
“Harney County, like many of our small communities, is in dire need of revenue and at least a partial return to the ‘new normal,’” reads the letter.
The lawmakers state that the pilot project would benefit the rest of the state through lessons learned during the reopening process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.