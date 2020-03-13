Latter-day Saints respond to COVID-19

ONTARIO — As fears amid the spread of COVID-19 (novel Coronavirus) continue, top leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced that all public meetings are temporarily suspended until further notice. Taim is to not only comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s ban on public gatherings in excess of 250 people, but also to prepare spiritually against COVID’s further spread.
Ontario Oregon Stake President Eric Dahle said he and other local leadership are monitoring the situation and staying in communication with General Authorities of the Church.
“As the local church we are committed to following guidelines from church headquarters, health agencies and the government,” said Dahle via email on Mar. 12. “The health and well being of all people is a top priority.”
Ahead of the church’s announcement, the Stake had already cancelled its Stake Conference for the month of March in response to Gov. Brown’s decree.
Via the Church’s Newsroom, the First Presidency of the Church has announced April General Conference is still scheduled for April 4-5, but the public will not be admitted to the Church’s Salt Lake City, Utah Conference Center and can participate via technology only. Nor will the broadcast be shown in meetinghouses in areas where COVID is active. The conference will be available to watch on the BYUtv channel, on churchofjesuschrist.org and via the Church’s mobile applications.
Dahle said he is prepared to adjust local response as needed.
“I am sure guidelines will evolve and we will abide by them as they do.”
Dahle also made it clear that the Church continues to turn to divine assistance during this worldwide pandemic.
“We pray for all afflicted by this virus and invite all to exercise faith and pray that lives will be protected and spared,” said Dahle.
