Landowner representative needed for statewide Access & Habitat program Board

SALEM — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is recruiting for a Landowner Representative on the Access and Habitat Board.
Individuals with forestry or agriculture experience and an understanding of hunting and wildlife conservation are encouraged to apply. Applicants do not need to own land to qualify for the position.
Applications are due by June 30.
The board is a seven-member citizen board that provides oversight of the Access and Habitat program, which helps improve public hunting access and wildlife habitat on private lands. The board consists of three members representing landowner interests, three members representing hunter interests, and one member representing the general public who also serves as chairperson. Board members are appointed by the Commission to four-year terms and may be appointed to a second term. The board reviews project proposals and makes formal recommendations for project funding to the Commission.
The Access and Habitat program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and the sale of deer and elk raffle entries and auction tags.
The board meets four times each year in various locations throughout the state to review project funding applications, hear public testimony and act as liaisons between the program and the public.
