The sign at Malheur County's Lytle Boulevard landfill is pictured in May of 2018, shortly before public hearings were held regarding fee hikes. A proposal is back on the table to hike fees there, with the first public hearing taking place at the Malheur County Court meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
VALE — Effective July 1, fees will be increased at the Lytle Boulevard Landfill, which serves residents in Malheur County.
Action was taken to hike the fees on Wednesday by members of the Malheur County Court after a public hearing was held regarding the proposal at the top of the meeting.
Commissioners and Environmental Health Director Craig Geddes said they hadn’t heard any objections on the matter, and there were no public comments during the hearing.
The court gave the go ahead in March to Geddes to get the ball rolling, which included contacting officials in Vale and Ontario to apprise them of the proposed increase.
The impetus for the rate hike is a new law, which was passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021 at the recommendation of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. It requires landfills to have an air quality permit and will cost about $8,500 a year. Additionally, Geddes explained, it comes with an initial application fee of $10,000 in the first year.
Another reason was the recent loss of about $50,000 in revenue from FOX Sanitation, which was serving the Parma area, switching to another county landfill in Idaho.
The increase on fees is 15% across the board, as well as hiking the minimum charge from $4 up to $10 for the first 720 pounds and $28 per ton after that.
A full list of the fee changes is attached to this article online and is also on the front page of the County’s website, https://www.malheurco.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.