Kotek reminds food service workers of resources

ONTARIO — House Speaker Tina Kotek in an update on Tuesday talked about resources available for food service workers and gave an update on the ban of on-site food and drink consumption.
She said in the last week, the Oregon Employment Department received record-breaking job loss claims and that 36% of them came from the leisure and hospitality sector.
“All Oregonians are coming to terms with the lifestyle changes and financial impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but food service, entertainment and other hospitality services have been hit especially hard by layoffs,” she said.
Kotek reminds those affected workers that in addition to unemployment, they may qualify for other relief.
“These may be available to laid off workers even if they do not qualify for unemployment due to length of employment or immigration status,” she says.
She listed the following relief funds.
• Restaurant Employee Relief Fund is online at https://rerf.us/apply-for-aid/;
• The Portland Virtual Tip Jar is online at https://bit.ly/PDX_tip; and
• Get Help COVID Oregon is online at https://gethelpcovidoregon.org/.
Furthermore, she urged those who can to consider supporting local restaurants that are still open and doing take-out orders and delivery.
Kotek also pointed to a clarification made by Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday regarding her executive order banning on-site food and drink consumption. Brown said the ban is in effect as long as her Stay Home, Save Lives order is in place.
“The previous order was originally set to expire on April 14, while the Stay Home order is in effect until the Governor chooses to lift it,” Kotek says.
