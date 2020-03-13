ONTARIO — The Lenten season is fully underway and an annual tradition has just been cancelled, according to an email from Ontario Knights of Columbus member Dave Stiefvater.

“The Ontario Knights of Columbus has decided to cancel the remaining Fish Fry’s due to the Covid-19 virus,” wrote Steifvater in an email this morning.

The meals are typically offered each Friday during the Lenten season leading up to Easter.

“It was a difficult decision and the KC’s apologize to our faithful customers,” Steifvater said.

A call to Corpus Christ Catholic Church to see if the Fruitland Knights of Columbus are cancelling their fish fry Fridays at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland was unreturned by press time.

Tags

Load comments