ONTARIO — Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic shuttering schools in Oregon through summer, there won’t be a roundup event for incoming kindergarteners in the Ontario School District for the 2020-21 school year, but registration will begin on Tuesday and will remain open until May 21.
Registration must be completed online, and the link can be found on the front page of the district website at https://www.ontario.k12.or.us/.
In order to enter kindergarten this fall, students must turn 5 years old by Sept. 1.
For registration, parents or guardians will need the following: birth certificate, proof of residency (such as a utility bill, mortgage statement, passport, rental lease agreement and/or insurance statement), immunizations records, proof of vision and dental screenings, and names of adults who may pick up the child from school.
For information, contact the district office at (541) 889-5374.
