Keystone praises program

With Idaho’s stay home order decimating restaurant business statewide in the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Jacksons Food Stores announced on March 27 that it would begin purchasing gift cards to give to its employees to use at several area restaurants. In addition, customers who purchase 10 gallons of fuel at Jacksons gas stations will receive a $5 coupon to use at those same restaurants.
On the list of restaurants Jacksons is supporting is Keystone Pizza in Payette.
When asked by the newspaper on March 27, owner Grady Hansen said via email the Jacksons program is one more example of why he’s proud to be a part of this area.
“It is a shining example of our community coming together to support each other,” according to Hansen.
He added that employees are grateful for the program, as it stands to bring an influx of business to potentially keep them working.
The effects of the stay home order have made Hansen realize just how intertwined area businesses are, he said.
“It has made me realize how many other people are struggling on the support side of businesses such as mine,” said Hansen. “For example, because there are no dine-ins, our beer distributor is taking a hit because we are not ordering beer. That is just one example of many that shows the fact that when a business closes, it’s not only that business’ employees that lose work, but also employees of the many businesses that supply and support that business.”
Hansen expressed his gratitude to his customers for the support they have given during the pandemic.
“We are always grateful for our customers, but now under the circumstances we are even more grateful for the trust they have put into us to deliver them our products safely.”
Like many businesses around him, Hansen reminds customers that food safety is his highest priority.
“People are frightened out there, and it means a lot to me that my customers know that my business can be trusted to provide nourishment for them and their families without having to wonder if they are taking a risk. We take this role very seriously, and are proud that our community value’s our products and services, and feels safe with us. All that being said, we have been taking the extra time to thank our customers for choosing us in these trying times, and I think that what Jacksons is doing will help reinforce that big thank you by helping us offer these discounts and gifts to our loyal and valuable costumers.”
Which eateries are getting support?
Jacksons Food Stores employees in Idaho, and to all administrative staff that support the stores, will each receive two, $20 gift cards to purchase meals at the following local restaurants:
• Gino’s Italian Ristorante
• The Original Sunrise Café
• Jalapeno’s Bar and Grill
• The Garage Café
• Amano
• Brewsky’s Broiler
• CACi Wood-Fired Grill
• Indian Creek Steakhouse
• Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill
• Homedale Bowling Alley
• Keystone Pizza
• The Griddle
In addition, Jacksons will be providing $5 coupons for those same, local restaurants to customers who fill up with 10 gallons of gas or more. Details are available at Treasure Valley area Jacksons stores, as well as all ExtraMile by Jacksons locations.
Both programs run through April 20.
