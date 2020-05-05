Kerby and Smith sound off during candidates forum streamed online

PAYETTE COUNTY — With two weeks to go before Idaho ballots are due for the May 19 election, incumbent Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, and Jim Smith, Fruitland, the candidates for District 9 Representative Seat A (a two-year term), aced off via livestream on TVpbn.com about the issues which affect Idahoans in District 9.
The Moderator for this debate was Alex Chavarria. Following is a sample of Kerby and Smith’s responses to his questions, in particular about dealing with future situations of similar scale to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Kerby and Smith varied widely on the level of business regulation in the state of Idaho.
“We’re now the least-regulated state in America,” said Kerby, who is seeking a fourth term. “That happened just in the last two years; I helped get some legislation through … to cut a lot of rules.”
Kerby also cited Idaho as a top state for growth leading up to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith, a fitness center owner running for office for the first time, disputed that claim.
“I kind of laugh when we say we’re the least regulated state in the country; We’re actually one of the most regulated states in the country right now and I’m not very happy about it. It has caused great problems for me and my business, my employees, my family, and I want to see some changes.”
Smith said he believes the lockdowns over COVID-19 have gone on too far, and has gone ahead and reopened his fitness centers. He said he has put protective measures in place.
“I tried to comply originally because I try to do the right thing, I try to be obedient. But it’s gone too long, too far… We heard about herd immunity all the back in March, and it’s been ignored and been ignored and been ignored. I do not agree with where we are at today. I might be a bit of a rebel, but I think our constitutional rights… have been trounced on terribly by the Governor.”
Kerby agrees that the pace of reopening is a bit slow. He said he’s been pushing to get the economy going again, with social distancing in place.
“People now understand social distancing, they understand all the different sanitizing issues and so forth,” acknowledged Kerby. “Now the issue before us is getting the economy going, that is by far what the issue is now.”
As far as Gov. Brad Little’s stages of rebound, Kerby said the reopening needs to be based on data, not dates.
“I wanted his business closure to expire April 30,” explained Kerby who said he believed the curve of infections has been flattened. “I wanted the businesses that are in phase one or phase two open on May 1. Our prices are bad, we need to get the restaurants going… I really pushed hard.”
Kerby pointed out that in Georgia and Texas, where businesses are reopening, customers have been slow to come back which should help keep infections low.
Smith, using a reference to “Chicken Little,” stated that the related shutdowns didn’t need to be issued in the first place.
“I think we should have been open the whole time,” said Smith. “Let common sense prevail.”
Smith said he hasn’t had a paycheck in six weeks.
When asked about rights being suspended for the sake of health, Smith went straight to the U.S. Constitution for reference.
“Here’s the Constitution: What does it say? ‘Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion.’ We’ve been told we can’t go to church … The government does not have a right to tell us to breach our constitutional rights, they don’t!”
On the reverse side of that coin, Kerby cited statutes that allows the governor to make such orders.
“If you don’t do some social distancing and so forth, we’d have a lot more dead people right now. I think he’s used good judgment for some time. Now, I think that there’s going to be some discussion, which I am going to be supportive of … to look at this. The Legislature has not been involved, we’ve had weekly meetings but we have not been involved in this process.”
Kerby said in the next legislative session he would support legislation to clarify what the state can do in times like this.
When asked about getting employees back to work, Smith said getting his workers back on the job has been complicated by the timing of Little’s stages of rebound and the disbursement of unemployment benefits.
“It’s going to be hard to get any employees to come back to work when they can make more staying home,” said Smith. “They need to just open it up and let us be free Americans, and make these decisions for ourselves.
According to the Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury Department, “employees and employers should be aware that employees who reject offers of re-employment may forfeit eligibility for continued unemployment compensation.”
Kerby expressed similar frustration about businesses being shut down, acknowledging that some may choose not to come back.
“I think we’re a way’s out from resolving the issue.”
Wow! Mr. Smith, if your employees can make more money staying home on unemployment insurance, you must be paying them much differently than you're reporting.
The State of Idaho doesn't pay even close to 100% of what you made. So somebody is not being honest here. Either it's you or it's the State of Idaho. Which one should I trust?
Mr. Byers, I believe what Jim Smith was referring to is the unemployment portion of the CARES federal relief package, which is currently allocating $600 EXTRA per week (on top of their unemployment allotment) to individuals who meet state qualifications for unemployment. Anyone receiving that payment could easily stand to be making more than they were while employed.
