FRUITLAND — Students at Treasure Valley Classical Academy work hard and play hard, as the city of Fruitland Public Works Department has found. Given the charter school’s proximity to the Fruitland Community Park, and the lack of playground equipment on the school’s campus, students are escorted across the street for recess when school is in session. That use of the park’s facilities has caused accelerated wear, according to Public Works Director Jerry Campbell.
“The lack of playground equipment on their campus is only part of the reason for the use of the city park,” said Campbell via email on March 26. “I believe they also needed more space to move about.”
The risk of further damage prompted the city to take an opportunity to discuss maintenance of playground facilities with Academy Principal Steve Lambert, said Campbell.
“Members of the council noticed daily use in the park by the students and assumed the Park could be damaged beyond repair,” according to Campbell. “So they asked that Steve come to a meeting to discuss TVCA’s long-term plans to provide their own playground equipment and space for recess.”
Campbell presented a list of proposed repairs and costs estimates to the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on March 23:
To replace the worn grass areas would cost about $245, with the following breakdown:
• Grass seed $42
• Power rake $81
• Aerator $80
• Fertilizer $42
An optional proposal will replace and upgrade swing set area for a total of $2,075. That breakdown includes $1,500 to excavate and replenish safe fall bark, as well as $575 for a concrete sidewalk extension.
The total for both proposals is $2320.
Campbell told the Council that Lambert offered to reimburse the city $1,320 toward the improvements.
“The contribution discussed at the last meeting is one-time thing,” said Campbell.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the recommended repairs and upgrades for the full amount of $2,320, with Councilor Kari Peterson seconding. The motion carried.
Idaho schools remain closed until April 20, per the Idaho State Board of Education.
