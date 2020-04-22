WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY - As shutdowns related to novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continue to wreak havoc on everyday life, many meetings have moved from in-person to online platforms such as Zoom and Google Hangouts. As reported by ZDNet, Zoom has added 2.2 million monthly users, which casts a shadow over the mere 1.9 million the company had in 2019. Also reported, however, is that the sudden growth in popularity has exposed a software bugs that stays on users’ devices even after uninstallation, among other security flaws.
With local school districts utilizing these platforms to conduct class and board meetings, the newspaper reached out to them on April 16 to find out how they’ve gotten along with the platforms.
No local reports of
‘zoombombing’
In Fruitland, Superintendent Teresa Fabricius said that Zoom is just one more platform her district is using with success.
“We also are using a variety of platforms for delivering instruction — they may vary according to grade level, subject area, familiarity of teacher and students, etc. We appreciate the steps the providers have taken to address security issues, as well as to make their products more accessible during this challenging time.”
In New Plymouth, Superintendent David Sotutu said his team have deployed Google Hangouts, with success for the most part.
“We have run into some technical difficulties when we have tried to livestream meetings through that platform. For example, in our school meeting on Monday it took us about 15 minutes to work through technical difficulties and finally ended up with two board members and a principal on different speaker phones and our board clerk running in to meet with our board chair and me at the district office, where we were interacting with everyone else via another device.”
Sotutu also says getting everyone onboard has been difficult, mainly because it involves installing software on individual devices.
“No funny stories, though, other than the interesting names that people give to their devices popping up on the screen,” Sotutu said.
Payette School District Superintendent Robin Gilbert expressed that among the online meeting applications her team have used, Zoom outshines them.
“We did purchase the Pro version before hosting our Board meeting,” said Gilbert. “[They] did an upgrade just before the Board meeting, which threw some of the details off for us, but overall we [are] satisfied with the product. We have heard and read about the “zoombombing” and have done research to verify security. Zoom, of course, responded well to the threat and has redesigned many aspects of their platform.”
Weiser Superintended Wade Wilson reported relatively smooth sailing in his district’s meetings.
“We are currently holding a fair number of Zoom meetings, and I am not aware of any issues that we have experienced so far. I’ve heard of ‘Zoom bombing,’ but I think we have avoided the issue at this point. I appreciate that Zoom has opened up the free version for our use.”
Having said that, Wilson did admit to forgetting to hit the ‘Log Out’ button during one meeting early on.
“Fortunately, it didn’t bite me — but it could have.”
