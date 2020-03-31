VALE — The Malheur County Circuit Court remains open for service. The Court is located on the second floor of the Courthouse in Vale. To enter the courthouse, you must enter through the back door of the [building]. The front doors have been locked. Upon entering through the back door, visitors will need to proceed immediately upstairs by use of the elevator or stairs to the Circuit Court window on the second floor.
The courthouse is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
If your business can be conducted by phone, call (541) 473-5127 during business hours.
By Order of the Chief Justice, many “nonessential” hearings have been continued to a future date. These hearings will be continued with a case-by-case notice to the parties. If you did not receive a notice that your case has been continued, please call the Circuit Court to check if your case has been continued. Unless you have received a notice, received confirmation from your attorney or received confirmation from court staff that your case has continued, you are expected to appear at your court appearance. Those who wish to appear by phone or you wish for a continuance, please contact your attorney so they may file the appropriate notice or motion.
Some hearings have constitutional or statutory deadlines that cannot be waived. These hearings will proceed as scheduled. We have continued a majority of trials, but some trials, including jury trials cannot be continued under the law. Please know that we are taking additional measures to protect you as you are called to serve. Courtrooms are being wiped down and disinfected. We are also calling in a smaller jury pool to allow social distancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.