Judge temporarily halts new gun-control law

ONTARIO — A state gun control law that was set to begin on Thursday is on hold for now, and with that move being made, sales can continue as usual for the time being. Several state and federal lawsuits, including one with the Malheur County Sheriff, are in play against the law carved out by Ballot Measure 114. The gun-control measure was barely passed by voters in November’s General Election and includes a 10-round magazine capacity limit as well as requiring a permit, among other requirements, in order to purchase a gun.
An injunction on the law was granted Dec. 6 by Judge Robert Rashio in the Harney County state court and although the Oregon Department of Justice tried to block that, it was upheld by the Oregon Supreme Court. A hearing is expected sometime this week.
With the injunction delaying the measure, Oregon State Police states that firearm sales can continue under the current law. In a news release on Wednesday, OSP stated that the Firearms Instant Check System unit will continue processing and resolving pended/delayed transactions.
It also states that OSP will “continue working with partners to set up the Oregon Permit to Purchase program with our partners at the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police. The latter two still are “working through the training requirement portion of the applications process.”
Furthermore while it has a webpage set up with preliminary information, OSP permit agents “are not able to accept or start processing permit to purchase applications.”
Among those named on a federal lawsuit is Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe. He said he joined a lawsuit brought forth by the Oregon Firearms Federation initially filed in Sherman County. He noted that while the OSSA as a whole has not joined any fights against the measure, there are a handful of sheriffs who have.
There are two things he is passionate about right now: mental health issues and people who are “chipping away at the Constitution of the United States.”
“I believe we could get rid of every gun that ever existed on the land and still have mass killings until we fix the mental health disconnection,” he said.
He also pointed out numerous unintended consequences of the measure which he says he believes is “really poorly written.”
Wolfe believes that this will include blackmarket sales of firearms skyrocketing with the cartel turning their attention from selling drugs to selling guns for a larger revenue stream. That creates a traceability problem, the sheriff said, noting this can currently be done for legally purchased firearms through the ATF. Although “not perfect,” he said the program can help law enforcement trace a buyer and works well for investigations.
In addition to possible long delays for citizens looking to purchase a firearm, the measure creates a financial and staffing burden for agencies already having issues filling open positions. For the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Wolfe said that includes the jail and dispatch. Solving how to stretch themselves more thin will become an equation to be worked out should Measure 114 get fully implemented. Because, although he believes it is unconstitutional, he said if it does go into place he fully expects citizens to see delays in getting permits, but states that delay won’t be coming from his office. It will then be a decision of whether to take a lot of extra time and prohibit someone from purchasing a firearm or take someone away from another duty, Wolfe said, noting his office is challenged to hire enough people to be fully staffed.
“I am not going to burden citizens with a delayed process,” he said. “It may be delayed, but not from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.”
Getting volunteers to help might not be a reality either, Wolfe explained, noting that a person has to be certified to run background checks and sometimes volunteers don’t qualify if they are not an employee of a criminal justice agency.
Wolfe says the real problem for him is that Measure 114 contradicts the United States Constitution as written. He does not believe a person should be required to have a permit to purchase a firearm, that the state should be allowed to keep a database of gun owners and also questioned the 10-round capacity on the measure.
While proponents tout 10-round magazines as a way to increase safety, Wolfe questioned how they came up with that.
“Nobody in their right mind has the desire to go out and kill people for no reason. It’s not a self-defense issue, so 10 rounds is arbitrary and subjective,” the sheriff said. “They could have a load-bearing vest and have 15 or 20 10-round magazines on that vest and it would only take fraction of second to change them out.”
No matter how people may seek out to erode constitutional rights, Wolfe is against it. This played out in October of 2021 regarding Malheur County’s status as a Second Amendment sanctuary, when Wolfe asked the Malheur County Court to reaffirm its position on a 2015 ordinance deeming it as such. The reason: The Oregon Attorney General filed lawsuits against Yamhill and Harney counties regarding similar resolutions over the second amendment. In that suit, the Attorney General asked judges to order that state gun safety laws remain fully in force and fully enforceable. That matter is still winding its way through the courts, the outcome of which could lead to voiding similar laws enacted in other counties and cities throughout the state.
Wolfe says he takes seriously the oath he took to protect the constitution of the United States and the constitution of Oregon, however clarifies he is not part of the Oath Keepers, which is a far-right anti-government militia.
“I don’t want there to be any confusion. I am not a member of the Oath Keepers organization,” Wolfe said. “But I do keep the oath that I took. I consider it almost sacred, and I am not going to violate that oath. If I am, then I cannot be the sheriff of Malheur County.”
While infringement on the 2nd Amendment is hitting below the belt to a degree...absolutely no one except law enforcement or military needs any magazines over 10 rounds. People have turned into Rambo wannabes because of Hollywood and social media in this country, and around the world. Why do they call it common sense when there is so little of it.
