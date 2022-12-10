Quantcast
Measure 114

Judge temporarily halts new gun-control law

Sheriff joins federal lawsuit, citing ‘poorly written’ ballot measure

Learn more about Oregon’s Permit to Purchase program online at https://bit.ly/M114_OSP.

 Stock art

ONTARIO — A state gun control law that was set to begin on Thursday is on hold for now, and with that move being made, sales can continue as usual for the time being. Several state and federal lawsuits, including one with the Malheur County Sheriff, are in play against the law carved out by Ballot Measure 114. The gun-control measure was barely passed by voters in November’s General Election and includes a 10-round magazine capacity limit as well as requiring a permit, among other requirements, in order to purchase a gun.

An injunction on the law was granted Dec. 6 by Judge Robert Rashio in the Harney County state court and although the Oregon Department of Justice tried to block that, it was upheld by the Oregon Supreme Court. A hearing is expected sometime this week.



