Judge arraigns Eddie Melendrez for DUII, sets date for plea hearing

Ontario City Councilor Eddie Melendrez listens to a statement read about him on behalf of former Councilor Freddy Rodriguez during the Jan. 10 meeting of the council. Rodriguez said how Melendrez was one of his biggest critics during his tenure when it came to talks regarding unbecoming behavior of an elected official. Rodriguez urged Melendrez to step down from his seat on the council for the charges related to drunken driving that he is facing.

ONTARIO — Eduardo “Eddie” Melendrez was arraigned Tuesday in Malheur County Circuit Court on charges related to an alleged drunken driving incident on New Year’s Day.

Represented by Attorney Mike Mahoney, Melendrez waived his rights and the reading of his charges.



