Judge arraigns Eddie Melendrez for DUII, sets date for plea hearing

Ontario City Councilor Eddie Melendrez listens to a statement read about him on behalf of former Councilor Freddy Rodriguez during the Jan. 10 meeting of the council. Rodriguez said how Melendrez was one of his biggest critics during his tenure when it came to talks regarding unbecoming behavior of an elected official. Rodriguez urged Melendrez to step down from his seat on the council for the charges related to drunken driving that he is facing.
ONTARIO — Eduardo “Eddie” Melendrez was arraigned Tuesday in Malheur County Circuit Court on charges related to an alleged drunken driving incident on New Year’s Day.
Represented by Attorney Mike Mahoney, Melendrez waived his rights and the reading of his charges.
Circuit Court Judge Erin Landis set forth conditions that Melendrez cannot neither possess nor consume alcohol or be on any premises where it is a primary item of sale, such as a bar, liquor store or otherwise.
Melendrez is facing three counts of recklessly endangering another person, for the minor children in the back seat of the vehicle he was driving at the time of the incident, as well as driving under the influence of intoxicants.
During a video played for those being arraigned, it was explained that those who were facing a DUII charge could have it dismissed provided they were eligible for and subsequently completed diversion, with the related form filed within the required 30-day timeframe.
According to ORS 813.215, a defendant is eligible for diversion if they meet the following certain conditions. This includes not facing any other DUII charges, and no DUII convictions in the past 15 years or felony convictions related to DUII, among others.
Landis set the next court date Melendrez, which is a plea hearing on March 22 at 8:45 a.m.
According to the incident report, Melendrez was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. New Year’s Day, outside Vale, when a deputy observed him speeding, then swerving to the shoulder of the road just past a bridge on Lagoon Drive. The police report states that he failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol content was .12%, according to a breath sample.
According to charging documents from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the incident created “a substantial risk of serious physical injury” for the minor children, who were in the backseat of the vehicle being driven.
Melendrez serves on the Ontario City Council and Ontario School Board of Directors.
During the Jan. 10 meeting of the Ontario City Council as the chamber was packed, Freddy Rodriguez, former Ontario City Councilor who was recalled over personal behavior, addressed Melendrez through a statement read aloud by Kelly Weaver.
It said Rodriguez could not be there due to a restraining order.
Rodriguez said he was no stranger to talks regarding unbecoming behavior of an elected official, saying one of his biggest critics during his tenure was Melendrez.
Saying he wasn't there to condemn Melendrez before his day in court, he did say that making a "dangerous decision like that is definitely unbecoming of an elected official — especially one who works so closely with highly impressionable youngsters."
"Eddie please take your own advice and resign from the seat you occupy and let a more knowledgeable and wise decision-maker fill it."
Melendrez remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The newspaper extended a personal offer for him to comment after the Jan. 10 council meeting. Melendrez has not reached back out.
