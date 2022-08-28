Investigation continues into unidentified female case from 1978

Oregon State Police Forensics investigators revisit Finley Creek in Union County, as part of the investigation into the identity of Jane Doe, whose remains were discovered there in 1978.

 Image Courtesy of Oregon State Police

LA GRANDE - On Aug. 27, 1978, the body of a young female was found in a wooded hillside outside La Grande, Oregon. Her identity was never determined. Almost, 44 years later the investigation into her case continues.

On Aug.16 and 17, 2022, Oregon State Police Forensics Service Division, State Medical Examiner’s Office Forensic Anthropologist, State Police Major Crimes Detectives, and members of the Union County Search and Rescue team conducted an operation on a rural property in Union County. The operation was in response to recent interest shown by cadaver dogs brought in by the Finley Creek Jane Doe Task Force involving the unidentified remains of the woman found in 1978.



