Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW PLYMOUTH — Interstate 84 is blocked in both directions near Exit 3 this afternoon due to a crash involving two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles. 

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech said that westbound traffic is currently being diverted from exit 3 onto Highway 30, through New Plymouth and onto Highway 95 where they will end up back at  I-84. He also said that the closure of the eastbound lanes is temporary at this time, with the westbound lanes expected to be closed longer as crews continue to work the scene.



Tags

Load comments