A semi is crumpled following a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near New Plymouth at about 1 p.m. this afternoon. The crash is in the area of milepost 9 near exit 3, where traffic is being diverted onto local highways. As those roads are not designed for the volume of traffic seen on I-84, Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech is asking motorists to avoid the area.
1 of 2
NEW PLYMOUTH — Interstate 84 is blocked in both directions near Exit 3 this afternoon due to a crash involving two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech said that westbound traffic is currently being diverted from exit 3 onto Highway 30, through New Plymouth and onto Highway 95 where they will end up back at I-84. He also said that the closure of the eastbound lanes is temporary at this time, with the westbound lanes expected to be closed longer as crews continue to work the scene.
As Highway 30 is not designed to handle the volume of traffic frequently seen on I-84 Creech is asking motorists to avoid Payette County area, if possible, at this time — especially in the westbound lanes of the interstate near exit 3 and milepost 9.
On the scene are Payette County Sheriff's deputies, who are assisting Idaho State Police. Creech said ISP is the agency that will be leading the investigation.
Also on scene are member of Fruitland Police Department, Idaho Transportation Department, Payette County Paramedics, New Plymouth QRU and New Plymouth Fire, the latter of which was called out to perform a vehicle extrication, according to Creech.
No further information is available at this time. The newspaper will provide more updates as soon as possible.
