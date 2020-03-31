BOISE — Idaho high school athletes will have a few more weeks to allow dust to accumulate on their equipment, as the Idaho High Schools Activities Association has extended the current suspension of all activities to April 20.
On Tuesday, the IHSAA met to discuss the future of the spring season, and decided to align the postponement of spring sports with the current state of the academic school year, both of which are currently on hold due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“Implementing cancellations and/or suspension is taken in part with consultation with public health officials to implement best practices in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and therefore aid in protection of students and the general public; to reduce competitive inequity among member schools and in an effort to have the opportunity to hold our spring state tournaments/events on the assigned dates/sites,” a press release from the IHSAA states.
The suspension means that there will be no events or games held until April 20, but also includes all practices and meetings and athletes are not allowed to use the facilities of IHSAA schools.
Also part of the Idaho announcement was further postponement of the state debate and speech championships, which were supposed to take place at the end of the winter season.
The suspension of Idaho athletics is similar to that of neighboring Oregon. On March 13, the Oregon School Activities Association suspended all activities through April 28, while also canceling the speech and solo music state championships.
