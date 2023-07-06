BOISE — Idaho Power is seeing an uptick in calls from customers reporting scam-related activity. The company is working to combat misinformation and protect customers from scams.
Customers continue to report misleading statements by some companies selling rooftop solar systems. Following are some common tactics being reported that include solar sales representatives:
• Stating they work for or have been sent by Idaho Power;
• Falsely advising customers they will never pay a power bill again;
• Providing inaccurate information regarding Idaho Power’s rates, solar payback periods, tax credits, and how and in what amount excess energy is credited back to the customer; and
• Giving false promises of customers being “locked in” to current pricing. Idaho Power’s tariffs are not contracts and are subject to change with approval from the public utility commissions.
Customers are encouraged to get the facts about solar energy before making a financial commitment. Any Idaho Power visits to customers’ homes will be preceded by a phone call or other communication. Idaho Power employees will arrive in a company vehicle clearly marked with Idaho Power’s logo.
Phone scams targeting Idaho Power customers — both homes and businesses — are also on the rise. These scams involve spoofing Idaho Power’s phone number and demanding immediate payment or service will be disconnected. Idaho Power never demands payment over the phone or requests payment through pre-paid cards.
If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from Idaho Power and anything seems suspicious, hang up and call Idaho Power Customer Service immediately at (208) 388-2323 or (800) 488-6151.
