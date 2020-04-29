BOISE
Idaho Power will open more than a dozen popular boat launches and day-use areas for outdoor recreation on Friday.
The openings are part of a phased reopening of Idaho Power recreation sites that were closed in March as the company implemented measures to limit potential spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Developed campgrounds and many parks and day-use sites remain closed. Visitors should check the list of facilities at idahopower.com to ensure their destination is open.
Several factors were considered when determining which sites to open, including guidance from the governor’s offices in Idaho and Oregon. Proximity to Idaho Power’s hydroelectric plants and the ability to control access were also key considerations.
“We have been working on a plan to reopen these sites in a way that is safe for the public and our employees,” said Fred Noland, Recreation Supervisor for Idaho Power. “We look forward to getting everything open, but we are taking a cautious approach to make sure we have the proper protocols and training in place.”
Access will be limited at some sites to prevent crowding and enable visitors to follow social distancing guidelines, including with any Idaho Power employees they encounter.
“We have an obligation to limit potential exposure for our employees, especially power plant operators, who may come into contact with the public at many of our recreational sites,” Noland said. “Those folks enable us to fulfill our primary mission, which is to continue providing reliable electrical service 24–7.”
The next phase of site openings depends in part on whether the trend in COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
Following is the list of Idaho Power sites opening on Friday:
• Hells Canyon: Woodhead Boat Launch (no campground access); Upper Brownlee dispersed campsites;
• Swan Falls: Reservoir (upstream) boat launch (no park or campsite access; downstream launch remains closed);
• C.J. Strike: Cottonwood Park boat launch (no campground access); Crane Falls East boat launch; Loveridge Bridge North and South boat launches;
• Hagerman Area: Bliss Reservoir boat launch; Bancroft Springs day-use area; Shoestring Bridge take-out and day-use area; Relish Beach take-out and day-use area; Owsley Bridge boat launch, Waterfront Park day-use area; Banbury Springs day-use area; and
American Falls: Trenner Park and dock (American Falls day-use Park remains closed).
