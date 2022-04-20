BOISE — Idaho Power is currently developing a study related to the costs and benefits of customer-owned generation sources, such as rooftop solar, and is set to host a public workshop for customers and interested stakeholders to provide feedback to the company. The workshop is set for 6 p.m. May 2, and will be held virtually with WebEx and dial-in options.
In December of 2021, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission issued an order in case IPC-E-21-21 directing Idaho Power to complete a comprehensive study of the costs and benefits of on-site generation on the electrical grid.
The workshop will focus on the export credit rate — the amount customers with on-site generation systems, such as rooftop solar panels, are credited for excess energy they send back to Idaho Power’s grid.
During the workshop, Idaho Power will share information on the possible methods for evaluating the export credit rate. Participants can ask Idaho Power staff questions during the workshop.
As a reminder, the IPUC granted legacy status to existing Schedule 6 and 8 (residential and small general service) on-site generation systems as of Dec. 20, 2019. Existing Schedule 84 (commercial, industrial and irrigation) systems received legacy status as of December 1, 2020. Customers who do not have legacy systems are subject to changes to the on-site generation offering, including changes to the billing structure and the value of the export credit. Customers are notified when applying that the value of excess energy is subject to change.
To participate in the workshop, visit www.idahopower.webex.com at 6 p.m. on May 2 and enter meeting number 2592 303 2170 when prompted. At the next window, enter your name, e-mail address and the password: VODER22. To participate over the phone, dial 1-650-479-3208 and enter meeting number 2592 303 2170 when prompted.
