BOISE — In response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho Power has made the decision to close all of its facilities to visitors, including Hell’s Canyon and C.J. Strike. This includes Idaho Power campgrounds.
“This action is based on guidance from our medical director federal and state health authorities and our internal emergency management team,” according to Brad Bowlin, Communications Specialist for Idaho Power. “It is designed to protect our employees, customers and the communities we serve while keeping energy reliable and safe. We encourage anyone planning to visit one of the parks to follow the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov on limiting the size of gatherings and taking other precautions to limit the spread of infectious disease.”
Bowlin said campground reservations for dates prior to April 16 will be fully refunded.
There are exceptions to these closures; Day-use parks and boat ramps remain open. Permanent restroom facilities are closed, but Bowlin said portable restrooms have been made available.
Bowlin said plans to reopen facilities are being made day-by-day.
“We are taking a wait-and-see approach to potential closures beyond April 16. Campers can make reservations for dates after April 16. If the closure is extended beyond that date, those reservations will be refunded in full.”
