Idaho calls off spring season

BOISE - The Idaho High School Association Board of Directors called an end to its 2019-2020 seasons on Friday morning, as all spring activities and state tournaments have been canceled.
Sports in almost every state nationwide have been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Oregon Schools Activities Association pulled the plug on its spring season on April 8.
“We empathize with the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts,” a press release from the IHSAA states. “The IHSAA also understands the disappointment that this will have on our student participants, especially the seniors who were looking forward to a final culminating event.”
The decision by the IHSAA comes after the Idaho State Board of Education decided to extend the soft closure of schools for the remainder of the school year, with many schools statewide using Monday board meetings to announce that they will not be trying to reopen by the time summer rolls around.
