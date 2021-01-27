BOISE
A change has been added to the updated attendance plan for school winter sports in Idaho.
As of Jan. 25, school districts and charter schools will no longer be required to clear and clean event areas such as gymnasiums between games and matches held on the same day.
The cleaning requirement was removed by the board’s executive director based on feedback from districts.
The requirement was difficult, particularly for smaller schools who often lack safe spaces for spectators to wait while cleaning occurred in gymnasium.
The plan sets capacity limits up to 40% (or up to four spectators per student participant — whichever is larger) in gymnasiums for athletic events if physical distancing requirements can be maintained or if masks are worn.
The student body will be permitted into home games, and will count against the 40% capacity.
