I-84 Eastbound lanes closed due to wildfire

ONTARIO — A wildfire has caused officials to shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate-84 from exit 374 in Ontario to six miles east of Pendleton at Exit 216. Additionally, the westbound lanes were closed from here to Baker City but are now reopen as of an update at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The blaze is south of Baker City and pushing south along the freeway, according to BLM officials. According to the latest update, the fire is pushing south, southwest and is estimated at more than 150 acres.
An update shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday noted that the fire was still hovering around 200 acres. Furthermore, there was a flare up on the north end of incident that is a couple acres and crews are working to get it picked up.
The Bureau of Land Management — Vale District has several engines on scenes and multiple air tankers over the fire at this time, according to Larisa Bogardus, public information officer with the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District.
As the fire reached Moore’s Hollow, near mileposts 365 and 367, eastbound lanes were shut down from Ontario to Baker City, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation. However, since it has continued to grow, ODOT has fully shut the freeway down from Exit 374 in Ontario
She said that an estimated 20 acres along the highway at Moore’s Hollow is the site of the blaze. Bogardus also said that engines are on scene with the “main fire pushing south along freeway.”
ODOT states that limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande is creating unsafe conditions for those communities, which is why the eastbound closure was extended to Pendleton.
“Crews are battling the blaze, but high winds are creating challenges for the firefighting effort. The closures could remain in place for several hours,” reads an ODOT update at 3:12 p.m. “There are no viable local detours around the closure. Please DO NOT blindly follow GPS navigation apps/devices as they could lead you onto remote, unserviced roads not suitable for your vehicle. Stay in a community with services or on main highways.”
