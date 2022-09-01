I-84 Eastbound lanes closed due to wildfire

A wildfire near the Moore's Hollow area has caused officials to shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate-84 from exit 374 in Ontario to six miles east of Pendleton at Exit 216. Additionally, the westbound lanes are closed from here to Baker City as the fire is pushing south along the freeway, according to BLM officials.

 Photo courtesy Vale BLLM

ONTARIO — A wildfire has caused officials to shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate-84 from exit 374 in Ontario to six miles east of Pendleton at Exit 216. Additionally, the westbound lanes were closed from here to Baker City but are now reopen as of an update at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The blaze is south of Baker City and pushing south along the freeway, according to BLM officials. According to the latest update, the fire is pushing south, southwest and is estimated at more than 150 acres.

An update shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday noted that the fire was still hovering around 200 acres. Furthermore, there was a flare up on the north end of incident that is a couple acres and crews are working to get it picked up.



