The Dead Ox Canal north of Ontario, pictured this morning, is a water source for the Dead Ox Pump on the on Ride 12 of the Owyhee Irrigation District. The pump plant is being repaired due to electrical damage that occurred sometime on Friday knocking out all the power at the plant. The outage has left hundreds of irrigation users — mostly farmers — without water and it is unknown exactly when the plant will be up and running.
Irrigation officials are still trying to determine what caused one of the wires in the Dead Ox Pump Plant to arc, sending conductive particles to arc all the wires into the main bus and blowing up the main electrical panel at the plant.
Photo courtesy Owyhee Irrigation District
A sign on the door that reads 'Danger High Voltage' appears damaged from an electrical explosion that occurred inside the Dead Ox Pump Plant, part of the Owyhee Irrigation System, on Friday.
ONTARIO — A water allotment of any size — including the current 4-acre feet set for Owyhee Irrigation District’s 2023 season — isn’t worth much if it can’t be accessed. That’s why Owyhee Irrigation District officials have been scrambling to repair a plant that went down on Friday due to electrical damage. And as of this morning, “things are looking good,” according to Director Clancy Flynn.
According to Flynn the outage impacts “all farm ground and water usage from the Owyhee Irrigation District on ride 12.” He said there are hundreds of users along that portion of the system, which feeds water to those north of Ontario and west of Oregon Route 201.
