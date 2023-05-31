ONTARIO — A water allotment of any size — including the current 4-acre feet set for Owyhee Irrigation District’s 2023 season — isn’t worth much if it can’t be accessed. That’s why Owyhee Irrigation District officials have been scrambling to repair a plant that went down on Friday due to electrical damage. And as of this morning, “things are looking good,” according to Director Clancy Flynn.

According to Flynn the outage impacts “all farm ground and water usage from the Owyhee Irrigation District on ride 12.” He said there are hundreds of users along that portion of the system, which feeds water to those north of Ontario and west of Oregon Route 201.



