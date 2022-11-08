How to vote in the Western Treasure Valley on General Election Day

In Oregon, today is the final day for voters to drop ballots in an official drop box by 8 p.m. or at the post office, hand-cancelled during business hours to ensure it is postmarked by today. In Idaho, voters can stop by a neighborhood polling location and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — It's General Election day and voters across the Western Treasure Valley will be taking part in different ways.
In Idaho, voters will cast their ballots in person. Volunteers will keep Idaho polling locations open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Each county has many locations. Voters can find them online at https://bit.ly/ID_polls.
In Malheur County, voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots in an official drop box. Those are in Vale in the back parking lot of the Malheur County Courthouse; in Ontario at the Ontario Community Library; in Nyssa at the Nyssa City Library and in Jordan Valley across from the Post Office.
Otherwise, Oregon voters can drop their ballots in the mail through today; however, it is noteworthy that only those ballots that have a postmark with today's date will be counted. As such, it is recommended if mailing a ballot today, to go inside and ask for a "hand-cancel," which is where the envelopes are processed by the postal clerk rather than a machine.
Voters in Oregon must ensure they sign the green envelope for their ballot to count.
As of Monday night, there was a 41.2% turnout in Malheur County, according to information from Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter.
