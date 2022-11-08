How to vote in the Western Treasure Valley on General Election Day

In Oregon, today is the final day for voters to drop ballots in an official drop box by 8 p.m. or at the post office, hand-cancelled during business hours to ensure it is postmarked by today. In Idaho, voters can stop by a neighborhood polling location and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — It's General Election day and voters across the Western Treasure Valley will be taking part in different ways.

In Idaho, voters will cast their ballots in person. Volunteers will keep Idaho polling locations open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Each county has many locations. Voters can find them online at https://bit.ly/ID_polls.



