Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Editor's Note

This is the final in a series regarding local entities working on Measure 110.

ONTARIO — Over the past few issues, we’ve looked at how two of the three entities which comprise the Behavioral Health Resource Network for Malheur County would be putting grant funding to use for Measure 110 services. The Drug Treatment and Recovery Act, decriminalized many illicit drugs, aiming to get those with substance use disorders on the road to sober living.

The three entities that will work together to see that $1.83 million in state funds goes toward the mission of creating wraparound services by focusing on a variety of elements include Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative, Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living and Lifeways.



Tags

Load comments