ONTARIO — Over the past few issues, we’ve looked at how two of the three entities which comprise the Behavioral Health Resource Network for Malheur County would be putting grant funding to use for Measure 110 services. The Drug Treatment and Recovery Act, decriminalized many illicit drugs, aiming to get those with substance use disorders on the road to sober living.
The three entities that will work together to see that $1.83 million in state funds goes toward the mission of creating wraparound services by focusing on a variety of elements include Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative, Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living and Lifeways.
The Argus Observer caught up with Steve Jensen, CEO, and Ron Van Ausdal, outpatient clinical director, with Lifeways to find out how it aims to put its funding ($698,210) to use for the duration of the 18-month grant cycle.
Helps expand current scope
Lifeways will be focusing on all seven of the elements required to be part of the network.
As with staff at Community Outreach Initiative and EOCIL, Lifeways became aware of the grant in the fall of 2021. Officials realized that the scope of grant services were in line with that which they already are providing the community, Jensen said.
“And this also gave us the opportunity to expand to a population, as well as services for supportive employment, that has not been made available previously,” he said.
The goal of that program is to provide competitive employment for those who choose to participate in the program.
“It is not forced. Individuals have their choice in regards to whether they want to be part of it and what type of employment they would be interested in,” Jensen said.
Van Ausdal further explained that when it is the client’s choice there is more success.
“They don’t show up and we give them thousands of jobs,” he said. “We ask what they are interested in and we work toward that goal.”
Streamlining MAT
Services related to the Behavioral Health Network are not tied to income and are open to all those who meet criteria. While they wouldn’t turn anyone away, Van Ausdal noted it is an Oregon-based program, and that Lifeways does currently treat patients in Oregon and Idaho.
“This opens the opportunity to access the treatment, regardless of ability to pay,” he said.
Among the services offered by Lifeways is medication-assisted therapy, also known as MAT. Jensen said they are streamlining and improving process in regards to how they roll it out. He said they currently have four providers who are MAT certified.
“Now we are streamlining and building the program to meet the needs of the community and the BHRN grant,” he said.
Housing and counseling
In addition to focusing on a full array of outpatient services, Lifeways’ aims to help people get into transitional housing. As there wasn’t enough funding to go around the state for additional housing for all who needed it, local entities had to settle for much less than initially hoped. With one of EOCIL’s primary focuses being housing, and entities in the network working together to maximize wraparound services, Lifeways will assist by referring people to EOCIL and supporting those referrals with housing vouchers.
“Most of our funds are going toward staffing some additional counselors,” Jensen clarified.
He also said that Lifeways will assist with certain community projects. This includes a skill-building program for those in its residential treatment facility, which helps those people get involved in the community. One of those projects includes Serve Day, an annual clean-up effort.
Help is available now
While they are just beginning the process and still finalizing hiring and bringing additional people on, Jensen wants people to know that help is available now.
“That’s what we need them to know more than anything else. If someone is in need of treatment, the BHRN is available for those who need and want those services,” he said.
Van Ausdal noted that the network is a “huge community team effort,” noting that the three entities involved “are committed to helping this community and working together as partners.”
“The biggest hurdle for Malheur County is a lack of resources” for individuals with substance use disorders,” according to Van Ausdal. “I am appreciative of the community rallying around these individuals in need.”
However, everyone involved in the network says many hurdles will be overcome by teaming up together. This will include others in the network referring those in need to Lifeways Recovery Center, a residential treatment program in Ontario. There is available to anyone in the surrounding area, and there are approximately 30 available beds, with capacity available. Jensen said that residential program has been underused due to people not knowing it is available, as well as having to be shut down for a while during COVID.
Mobile crisis service
Another component which Lifeways is incorporating with its funds is a mobile crisis service. For this, they will work in conjunction with first responders, to meet where they are needed to be able to “provide assessment where the person is at, possibly diverting from emergency room and jail,” Jensen said. “Meeting the client where they are at is going to be critical, and our cooperation in coordinating with first responders will be a great thing for the community.”
