PAYETTE COUNTY — A 37-year-old Ontario man who had been in custody for a week at the Payette County Jail tried to escape Saturday while he was at the hospital in Fruitland, where he “violently attacked” a deputy who was guarding him.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech on Tuesday afternoon expressed his gratitude for those who helped the deputy and then restrained Kyle Lewis until law enforcement personnel could respond. The deputy, who was choked during the attack, was treated and released.
“The Payette County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest gratitude to the exceptional hospital staff who acted swiftly and selflessly to protect our community and our deputy during this challenging incident,” Creech said in a news release. “Their quick thinking and courage are a testament to their commitment to public safety. We are incredibly fortunate to have such dedicated professionals within our community.”
According to a news release, Lewis was taken to the hospital from the jail for evaluation. During his attempted escape, it states that Lewis began choking the deputy.
Hospital staff “were instrumental in preventing the escape,” and “ensuring the safety and well-being of our deputy.” Though the news release does not detail how staff helped the deputy, it states that after staff intervened, Lewis tried to flee the hospital.
“Thanks to the unwavering dedication and assistance of the hospital staff, Lewis was effectively restrained and prevented from causing further harm or escaping,” reads the release.
Lewis has been in custody in Payette since Aug. 26.
According to court records, he was facing charges for several crimes, including three felony charges, and three misdemeanor charges. These include possession of a controlled substance, injury to a child, forgery, possession of paraphernalia, resisting and obstructing officers and providing false information. The news release states that Lewis also has a bench warrant and a probation and parole agents warrant.
According to court records, new felony charges he is facing that stemmed from Saturday’s incident include escape, attempted-aggravated assault and battery on an officer.
Court records state that Lewis’ bond for the new charges was set at $500,000 and for the previous charges was set at $100,000. The news release states that there also is a "no-bond hold for the bench warrant in Ada County.”
A preliminary hearing for the new charges is slated for Sept. 19 with Judge Robert Jackson; this is pending a status conference on Sept. 18 with Judge Brian Lee.
Per court records, the previous charges will be taken up at that status conference, with the preliminary hearing that was slated for Tuesday, having been vacated.
Jolene Maloney, public defender, has been appointed as Lewis’ legal representative.
The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Fruitland Police Department and the Payette County Prosecutors.
“Our top priority remains the safety and security of our community and our dedicated law enforcement officers,” Creech said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.