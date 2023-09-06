PAYETTE COUNTY — A 37-year-old Ontario man who had been in custody for a week at the Payette County Jail tried to escape Saturday while he was at the hospital in Fruitland, where he “violently attacked” a deputy who was guarding him.

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech on Tuesday afternoon expressed his gratitude for those who helped the deputy and then restrained Kyle Lewis until law enforcement personnel could respond. The deputy, who was choked during the attack, was treated and released.



Tags

Load comments