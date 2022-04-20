ONTARIO — Detectives are working what appears to be another homicide case in Ontario right now, with information not flowing very freely, according to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe.
The victim’s name is Matthew Caton, 29, a transient with family in Texas who has been contacted about the death. According to Wolfe, research shows that Caton had been in Burns and other cities, before landing in Ontario. It appears he was here for about a month prior to his death.
In a phone interview on Wednesday morning, the sheriff said that Caton’s body was found near the river in the Ontario State Park area on April 9.
The call came into dispatch at about 6:44 p.m. that evening, when a person said he was walking his dog east of the state park and believed he had found a body. He stayed there until law enforcement officials arrived.
“When deputies got there, they walked out and indeed, there was a subject in the water,” Wolfe said.
As Caton was dead, detectives were called out. Assisting the Sheriff’s deputies were Ontario Police Department and Oregon State Police. The investigation has indicated the likelihood that the death was a homicide, with “foul play involved.”
Detectives have been actively working the case, including taking Caton’s body to Portland to the State Medical Examiner’s office, who will determine the official cause of death. Initial indicators show the wounds are consistent with blunt-force trauma, according to Wolfe.
