Helping hand for temporary shelter

ONTARIO — The temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter project has been in need of hand-washing stations in order to open the site and allow approved individuals to inhabit the vacant tiny houses. This project is the culmination of a trifold effort between Origins Faith Community, Community in Action and the City of Ontario.
According to James Vogt, pastor of Origins Faith Community, a hand-washing station had previously been ordered from United Site Services. He said the delivery of this item had been delayed citing restrictions due to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Further clarification had been previously requested from United Site Services regarding this matter, representatives from the company were unavailable for comment.
Without a hand-washing station, the site was unable to open.
Heather Echeveste, housing programs manager with Community in Action, explained in an email message sent on Friday evening that two hand-washing stations have finally been secured for the site.
Echeveste said that she had searched everywhere she could think of to find the needed devices. Her efforts were so well-known among her peers in the community that she got a phone call that would eventually help her find what she was looking for.
“Someone I know called me one day and said they saw a truck with a couple hand-washing stations on it and they jotted down the number for me,” explained Echeveste.
She went on to describe how she called the number and spoke to “a very nice lady” who told Echeveste that she had recently sold her business, but provided a cellphone number of someone who might be able to help.
“I called the cell number and a very nice person by the name of Kendra Davidson answered. I told Kendra that I had been searching high and low for hand-washing stations. Kendra said that they did have some but she wasn’t sure about the availability,” she said.
Echeveste said how she explained to Davidson that she was in need of the stations for the shelter pilot project, with which Davidson said “she was familiar as she had read about it in the newspaper.”
“So Kendra called me back and said she had two hand washing stations for me and asked when and where I wanted them! Kendra also allowed us to receive an invoice rather than charging us a deposit,” said Echeveste.
“Kendra went above and beyond, calling me back a few times to make sure we had all we need and offering any assistance she could,” she said. “She expressed deep gratitude for what we were doing to help the community. Now Kendra is part of our story!”
