Signs on the back wall of the warehouse indicate the communities where food and toy boxes were being delivered during 2020's delivery day for Help Them To Hope, a nonprofit charity drive that helps those in need for the holidays.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The application deadline for an annual charitable holiday drive is Saturday. Donated food, clothing, toys and gift bags will be delivered on Dec. 16 to individuals in need in the Western Treasure Valley and nearby areas just in time for the holidays.
There are several ways in which to donate to the cause, including drop boxes and giving trees. More information about the myriad locations is available on Help Them To Hope’s website at helpthemtohopecharity.org. The website also has nomination forms, applications for assistance and a way for volunteers to sign up to help.
According to its website, the nonprofit served more than 600 families in 2020 in Fruitland, Indian Valley, Midvale, New Plymouth, Payette, Weiser, Wilder, Adrian, Brogan, Harper, Huntington, Jordan Valley, Nyssa, Ontario, Parma and Vale. Additionally, 250 bicycles were passed out.
While donations are coming in, family and youth groups assist at the warehouse to sort canned goods and items into boxes ahead of delivery day.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill donated the use of a building across the street from the Oregon Food Bank for storage of this year’s donations.
In 2020, more than 200 volunteers signed up, including drivers who helped deliver boxes. Delivery day will be on Dec. 16, this year.
For more information, visit the aforementioned website or phone (208) 740-4166.
