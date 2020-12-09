Health officials roll out heavy COVID-19 testing for December

Members of the Malheur County Taskforce were offering drive-up testing at the firehouse at the Ontario Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Tests will continue to be held at the firehouse again from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 15, but there are a host of other places to get tested for free during the month of December.

ONTARIO

Free testing for COVID-19 hosted by the Malheur County Taskforce continues today, and several opportunities remain during the month of December.

Fourteen free testing events were planned for this month which include testing at schools. Health officials say with increasing cases, it is important for everyone who may have been exposed or who is experiencing symptoms to be tested.

The Oregon Health Authority Testing Branch offered COVID-19 testing at the old Ontario Fire Station at the Airport on Tuesday and will host it one more time there on Dec. 15. Those who go to the fire station need to register first at doineedacovid19test.com, and bring either a print version or screenshot of the voucher. Staff will be available to assist anyone without a printed voucher. But those with the ability to register online and print their voucher first should do so to improve the wait time and complete most of the paperwork ahead of time.

Additional Monday test sites are scheduled at Treasure Valley Community College in partnership with Valley Family Health Care.

Test dates for the remainder of the month follow.

• Dec. 9, noon to 2 p.m., Nyssa High School

• Dec. 10, noon to 2 p.m., Malheur ESD Vale

• Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., TVCC Baseball Fields

• Dec. 15, noon to 6 p.m., Ontario Airport Firehouse

• Dec. 16, 5 to 7 p.m., Adrian Elementary

• Dec. 17, 5 to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Community School

• Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Vale Elementary

• Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., TVCC Baseball Fields

• Dec. 28, 10 am to 2:30 p.m., TVCC Baseball Fields

