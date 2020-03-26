ONTARIO — With the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the area, and both Oregon and Idaho enacting Stay Home orders. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown enacted her order for all Oregonians to stay home on Monday afternoon, while Little enacted a similar guideline on Wednesday afternoon.
With more and more people in Malheur County becoming concerned about local confirmed cases of the virus, Malheur county Health Department Director Sarah Poe sent out basic guidelines.
“We should assume COVID-19 is in our community and follow the Stay Home, Save Lives order by Governor Kate Brown,” Poe wrote.
Poe said people who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to call into the health department and do not need to be tested. The reason for this, Poe wrote, is because of a nation-wide shortage of testing capacity, leading to a high criteria for screening (mostly those with severe symptoms and at-risk populations).
Poe said health departments nation-wide are hoping that more testing will become available in the future, meaning that more people can know whether or not they have the virus.
The positive case of the coronavirus came from a Payette woman in her 20s, who works for an Ontario-based construction company. The woman is recovering at home with minor symptoms. A post from the company said multiple workers are now feeling ill and everyone is quarantining as the business is closed.
Clearing the air
Following Brown’s executive order on Monday, there has been a lot of misinformation spread state-wide. After seeing that, Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton sent out a release to clear up some things.
Hampton started by mentioning that Brown’s order is not martial law. While there are guidelines for how citizens should act, there is no curfew being put in effect and citizen movement is not restricted.
While the order will mean certain non-essential businesses will be temporarily closing their doors, Hampton said that citizens will not need documentation to show they are essential to their still-open business and cars will also not need special documentation to show that they are being used for work or essential purposes. The release also notes that law enforcement officers will not be pulling people over for simply being on the road, unless they are also violating traffic laws.
Hampton said there has also been rumors of the state closing its borders, which he said is not happening. Also, Hampton said it is still possible to do outdoor activities, such as hiking or fishing, but anyone participating in those activities must be able to practice social distancing.
