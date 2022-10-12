Health Department holds vaccine clinic Oct. 14

ONTARIO — Incentives to get vaccinated are making a comeback on Friday.
The Malheur County Health Department will be setting up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
Incentives include free food boxes, home test kits, snacks and, for each COVID-19 vaccine, "a $25 grocery and $25 gas card." The freebies, as well as vaccines for COVID and flu, will only be available while supplies last, according to the flyer.
It states that COVID vaccines are available in first dose and booster shots, from all brands.
According to data updated every Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control, the COVID-19 community level in Malheur County is currently medium. As such, it states that those who are at risk for severe illness are urged to visit with a health-care provider about whether to wear a mask or take other precautions.
The tracker, which is updated every Thursday, states that there were 16 reported cases of COVID in the past week. Furthermore, it states that 4.6% of the cases are hospitalized.
A further look into the COVID data tracker indicates that within the past week, all the counties in eastern Oregon have a medium community level, and that stretches into Idaho into Payette, Washington and Adams counties. In contrast, the majority of counties in Oregon and Idaho have low transmission rates.
In the nation as a whole, the data puts 657 counties in the medium level, 93 with high community level and the remainder, 2,469, at low.
