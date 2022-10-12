Health Department holds vaccine clinic Oct. 14

TVCC nursing students, Janela Jones, right, from Nyssa, and Norma Cortes, left, from Caldwell, help vaccinate patients at a Malheur County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic in April of 2021. The health department will be once again setting up at Four Rivers Cultural Center to host a community vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Incentives to get vaccinated are making a comeback on Friday.

The Malheur County Health Department will be setting up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.



